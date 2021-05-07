US Markets
Novavax expects COVID-19 vaccine supply in Japan to begin in late 2021

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc said on Friday the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is helping bring the vaccine to the domestic market.

