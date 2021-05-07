Novavax expects COVID-19 vaccine supply in Japan to begin in late 2021

May 7 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Friday the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is helping bring the vaccine to the domestic market.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

