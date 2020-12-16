Novavax enters deal with New Zealand for 10.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Novavax Inc NVAX.O said it had entered an agreement with the government of New Zealand for 10.7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Novavax will manufacture NVX-CoV2373 with a target of delivering initial doses by mid-2021", it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company will work with New Zealand's regulatory agency, Medsafe for approvals, it added.

The statement did not disclose further terms of the agreement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

