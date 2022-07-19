Markets
Novavax Enters Agreements With SK Bioscience For Manufacturing, Supply Of NVX-CoV2373

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has signed agreements with its partner, SK bioscience, for the manufacturing and supply of a version of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine containing Omicron variant and for the manufacture of the vaccine in prefilled syringes. The agreements include the technology transfer of Novavax' COVID-19 variant antigen materials.

Stanley Erck, CEO, Novavax, said: "We are accelerating our clinical program evaluating an Omicron BA.5 component to our vaccine and look forward to continuing to work with SK bioscience as an important manufacturing partner."

Also, SK bioscience will begin work to enable the manufacturing process for commercial supply of the vaccine in prefilled syringes in 2023.

