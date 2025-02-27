NOVAVAX Earnings Results: $NVAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOVAVAX ($NVAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.51 per share, beating estimates of -$0.52 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $88,310,000, beating estimates of $86,067,600 by $2,242,400.

NOVAVAX Insider Trading Activity

NOVAVAX insiders have traded $NVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $82,208 .

. RACHEL K. KING sold 4,150 shares for an estimated $37,435

NOVAVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of NOVAVAX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

