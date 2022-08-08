US Markets
NVAX

Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast as vaccine sales slow

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast after the company sold fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast after the company sold fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter.

The company said it sold 3 million doses of the vaccine, recording $55 million in product sales in the quarter. This compares with $586 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales in the first quarter.

Novavax said it now expects 2022 total revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular