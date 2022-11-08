US Markets
Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by a global supply glut in COVID-19 vaccine and waning demand.

The company now expects annual revenue to be about $2 billion, the lower end of its prior forecast range of between $2 billion and $2.3 billion.

In August, Novavax halved its full-year revenue forecast as it did not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States.

Novavax said its vaccine brought $626.1 million in product sales in the third quarter, as the company sold 35 million doses globally.

