Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 12, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by Patrick Wingrove for Reuters ->

By Patrick Wingrove

April 12 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O cut about $50 million in costs in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to slash more, Chief Executive John Jacobs said in an interview on Wednesday.

Jacobs also said the company is in regular talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential design of its 2023 COVID-19 booster shot, and believes Novavax will have a new shot ready in time for the fall.

