NVAX

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization in Indonesia

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O and partner Serum Institute of India said On Monday they received the emergency use authorization from Indonesia, making it the first authorization anywhere for Novavax.

The shot will be sold under Serum Institute's brand name for the vaccine, Covovax.

NVAX

