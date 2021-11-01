Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization in Indonesia

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O and partner Serum Institute of India said On Monday they received the emergency use authorization from Indonesia, making it the first authorization anywhere for Novavax.

The shot will be sold under Serum Institute's brand name for the vaccine, Covovax.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.