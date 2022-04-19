Novavax' Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Approval In Japan

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday announced the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine by Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

Novavax' Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, known as Nuvaxovid in Japan has been licensed to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. in Japan.

The approval is based on Takeda's New Drug Application submission which included positive interim results from a Phase 1/2 study conducted by Takeda in Japan and several studies conducted by Novavax. The study involved two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.K. and U.S. and Mexico and Phase 1/2 studies in Australia and the U.S, Novavax said.

Takeda is expected to begin distribution of doses purchased by the Government of Japan as soon as possible.

