Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could gain European, WHO approval next week - FT

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency could approve the Novavax NVAX.O coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, paving the way for emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Novavax shares rose 7% after the report.

The EMA, WHO and Novavax did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A WHO approval could come once the health body issued its own emergency use listing, or if the EMA gave it a conditional marketing authorisation, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

