Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April, Evening Standard says

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain could approve Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine next month, the chief investigator for the shot's trial told the Evening Standard newspaper.

“The regulator will do a very detailed and thorough review and will decide in good time,” said Professor Paul Heath, chief investigator for the Novavax jab trial in the UK.

“I would hope it would be in the spring, possibly end of April.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

