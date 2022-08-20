Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted Gets Expanded EUA Approval From U.S. FDA For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted expanded emergency use authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The company specified that Novavax' vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S.

Doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted are available for use in adolescents upon the CDC's recommendation, the company noted.

In July 2022 the U.S. FDA had granted EUA for a two-dose primary series in adults aged 18 and older, followed by a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and endorsement from the CDC.

