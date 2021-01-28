Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine 89.3% Effective In Phase 3 UK Trial

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), Thursday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 was 89.3% effective against the coronavirus in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the UK.

The study assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely. Novavax also announced successful results of its Phase 2b study conducted in South Africa.

"With today's results from our UK Phase 3 and South Africa Phase 2b clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials involving over 20,000 participants, " said CEO Stanley Erck.

"In addition, our PREVENT-19 US and Mexico clinical trial has randomized over 16,000 participants toward our enrollment goal of 30,000. NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants," said Erck added.

NVX-CoV2373 contains a full-length, prefusion spike protein made using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology and the company's proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

Novavax has also signed supply agreements with several countries and is set to provide 60 million doses to the U.K.

