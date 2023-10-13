Novavax COVID-19 Non-mRNA Vaccines To Be Available At Major Retail Pharmacies

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical major Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced on Friday that its Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Adjuvanted 2023-2024 Formula - NVX-CoV2601, a protein-based non-mRNA vaccine, will be available this season in major pharmacy retailers.

The vaccine will be available across the U.S. including Costco, CVS Pharmacy, Giant, Publix, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, and Topco. The vaccine has also received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on October 3.

The vaccine will also be available through various government entities such as Vaccines for Children, Federal Qualified Health Centers, Indian Health Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense, in addition to retail pharmacies, physicians' offices, and public health clinics.

"Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) has not been approved or licensed by FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an EUA to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 12 years of age and older," the company said.

