Novavax Confirms 96% Efficacy Against Original COVID-19 Strains In UK

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) jumped over 20% in extended trading hours on Thursday after the biotechnology company confirmed high levels of efficacy against original and variant COVID-19 strains in United Kingdom and South Africa trials.

Novavax announced final efficacy of 96.4% against the original COVID-19 strain in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the UK of NVX-CoV2373, the company's vaccine candidate.

The company also announced the complete analysis of its Phase 2b trial taking place in South Africa, with efficacy of 55.4% among the HIV- negative trial participants in a region where the vast majority of strains are B1.351 escape variants.

Across both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospitalization and death.

"We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2373 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of disease, but also dramatically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials. Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains," said Stanley Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

In the UK trial, the vaccine was found 96.4% effective against the original virus strain and 86.3% against the U.K variant. The primary efficacy endpoint demonstrated an overall vaccine efficacy of 89.7%.

NVAX closed Thursday's trading at $187.63, up $15.13 or 8.77%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $38.48 or 20.51% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.