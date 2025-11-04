BioTech
NVAX

Novavax Completes Marketing Authorization Transfers For Nuvaxovid To Sanofi

November 04, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novavax (NVAX) has completed the transfer of the U.S. marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid to Sanofi (SNY), enabling Sanofi to take full responsibility for commercial and regulatory activities in the U.S. The transfer triggered the second of two $25 million marketing authorization transfer milestone payments to Novavax, following the European Union transfer completed in October 2025.

"We have delivered on our partnership agreement and secured $225 million in additional milestone revenue to date," said John Jacobs, President and CEO, Novavax.

Novavax is eligible to receive additional future milestones and royalties under the collaboration and license agreement related to Nuvaxovid, combination products developed by Sanofi using Nuvaxovid and new vaccines created by Sanofi utilizing Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.