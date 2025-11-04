Novavax Completes Marketing Authorization Transfers For Nuvaxovid To Sanofi

(RTTNews) - Novavax (NVAX) has completed the transfer of the U.S. marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid to Sanofi (SNY), enabling Sanofi to take full responsibility for commercial and regulatory activities in the U.S. The transfer triggered the second of two $25 million marketing authorization transfer milestone payments to Novavax, following the European Union transfer completed in October 2025.

"We have delivered on our partnership agreement and secured $225 million in additional milestone revenue to date," said John Jacobs, President and CEO, Novavax.

Novavax is eligible to receive additional future milestones and royalties under the collaboration and license agreement related to Nuvaxovid, combination products developed by Sanofi using Nuvaxovid and new vaccines created by Sanofi utilizing Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.