Novavax combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in preclinical study

May 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Monday its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a preclinical study. (https://refini.tv/3bg25TM)

