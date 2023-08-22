Novavax Climbs After Reporting Neutralizing Response For Its COVID-19 Candidates On New Subvariants

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) are progressing more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported neutralizing effect of its protein-based XBB COVID-19 vaccine candidate to subvariants such as EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6 in addition to XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, and XBB.2.3. Novavax said it is in the process of submitting applications for its XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate to regulatory authorities globally.

Currently, shares are at $8.88, up 9.91 percent from the previous close of $8.07 on a volume of 8,090,654.

