NVAX

Novavax: CIC And Flu Vaccine Candidates Induce Immune Responses Similar To Licensed Comparators

June 11, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported results of the initial cohort of COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone trivalent hemagglutinin nanoparticle seasonal influenza Phase 3 trial that showed both the COVID-19-Influenza Combination and flu vaccine candidates induced immune responses similar to licensed comparators Nuvaxovid and Fluzone HD, respectively.

"Both our combination and stand-alone flu vaccine candidates induced robust immune responses and were well tolerated. This data set adds to findings from our Phase 2 trial and will help inform discussions with potential partners," said Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development, Novavax.

