Novavax CFO Greg Covino To Step Down; Appoints John Trizzino As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that Greg Covino will step down as Chief Financial Officer and will take on a new role as executive adviser to the company.

The company noted that John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis while a search is under way for Covino's replacement.

Novavax promoted Gale Smith to Senior Vice President, Discovery and Pre-Clinical Research and Chief Scientist. It appointed Troy Morgan as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer.

Morgan will oversee the strategic direction of the company's comprehensive compliance program in a newly created role, which will help to ensure that all respective requirements are met across the organization. He will report directly to John Herrmann, III, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective April 19, 2021.

