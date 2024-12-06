Novavax call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Novavax (NVAX) with 17,157 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 25 points to 90.16%. Dec-24 10 calls and 12/13 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
