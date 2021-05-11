Novavax Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NVAX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.76, changing hands as low as $121.74 per share. Novavax, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVAX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.08 per share, with $331.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.82.

