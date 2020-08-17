Novavax Begins Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has started a phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa to evaluate the efficacy of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial, conducted in Australia, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and showed robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera.

NVX-CoV2373 is a prefusion protein made using the company's nanoparticle technology and includes Matrix-M adjuvant. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is funding the manufacturing of doses of NVX-CoV2373 for the Phase 2b clinical trial.

