Novavax begins participant crossover in two COVID-19 vaccine trials

April 5 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O on Monday said it had begun to crossover patients in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa and the UK to ensure participants who previously received placebo also receive active vaccine.

