Markets
NVAX

Novavax Bags $60 Mln DoD Contract For COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Late-stage biotech company Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Friday that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Defense or DoD to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

Under the deal, the company would deliver 10 million doses to DoD in 2020 that could be used in Phase 2/3 clinical trials or under an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA if approved by the U.S. FDA.

NVX-CoV2373 consists of a stable, prefusion protein antigen made using its proprietary nanoparticle technology and includes Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant.

JPEO-CRBND-EB through funding provided by the Defense Health Program, has agreed to fund up to $60 million to support Novavax in its production of several components of the vaccine that will be manufactured in the U.S.

As part of the contract, Novavax will work with a U.S.-based biologics contract development manufacturing organization or CDMO to manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 for at least 10 million doses of vaccine.

Novavax will also collaborate with U.S.-based CDMOs to scale up production and manufacture of the Matrix-M adjuvant component of the vaccine.

Stanley Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax, said, "Importantly, this award will allow Novavax to significantly expand its U.S. production capacity of NVX-CoV2373, a critical step in our ability to provide vaccine support to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular