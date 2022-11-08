Novavax BA.1 Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Strain-change Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said the topline results from phase 3 boosting trial for COVID-19 showed that the BA.1 vaccine candidate met the primary strain-change endpoint. The BA.1 vaccine candidate neutralizing responses in those not previously exposed to COVID-19 were greater than those of the prototype vaccine.

"Today's results show that use of our prototype vaccine as a booster induces cross-reactive responses to a broad range of variants with the potential to protect against future strains," said Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax.

