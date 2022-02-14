US Markets
NVAX

Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday.

Adds details on vaccine, background

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O has submitted an application to Switzerland's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday.

The submission is based on data from two key clinical trials in the United States and Mexico as well as in the UK that showed the vaccine was 90% effective against COVID-19.

Novavax's protein-based vaccine is being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received approvals from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It has also been cleared for use in adults in countries including the UK, New Zealand and Australia. The company last week said its vaccine was about 80% effective in a late-stage trial in adolescents.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular