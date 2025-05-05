Markets
NVAX

Novavax Announces Improved Financial Terms In Its Agreement With Takeda For Nuvaxovid In Japan

May 05, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said it has updated the terms of the collaboration and licensing agreement with Takeda. The company noted that the improved financial terms of the amended agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Nuvaxovid in Japan include an upfront payment, payment related to the 2024/2025 season, annual milestones associated with regulatory approvals and royalties on net sales earned every season moving forward.

John Jacobs, President and CEO, Novavax, said: "This partnership further validates our cutting-edge technology platform and proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant and our efforts to become a partner of choice."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.