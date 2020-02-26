Novavax Advances Development Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced progress in its efforts to develop a novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus disease COVID-19.

NVAX is trading at $9.56, up $1.61 or 20.25 percent.

The company said it is currently assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animal models prior to identifying an optimal candidate for human testing, which is expected to begin by the end of spring 2020.

Novavax said it created the COVID-19 vaccine candidates using its proprietary recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform to generate antigens derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein.

Novavax expects to utilize its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses.

