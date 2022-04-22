Novavax Administers First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster In Adolescents In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Friday that it has initiated administration of the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, in the pediatric expansion of the PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

The study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a third dose of NVX-CoV2373 among trial participants aged 12 through 17.

All PREVENT-19 trial participants aged 12 through 17 are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373.

The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant) and may be administered at least five months after receipt of active vaccine.

Post-booster objectives include the assessment of the humoral immune response 28 days after the administration of the booster dose, as well as describing COVID-19 disease. Initial results are expected during the second half of 2022.

NVX-CoV2373 has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

