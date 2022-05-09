US Markets
NVAX

Novavax 2022 COVID vaccine deliveries off to slow start

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc on Monday revealed a sharp drop in its COVID-19 research funding for the first quarter and said it shipped less than a fourth of the total planned COVID vaccine deliveries for 2022.

Adds vaccine sales details, revenue forecast, and shares

May 9 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O on Monday revealed a sharp drop in its COVID-19 research funding for the first quarter and said it shipped less than a fourth of the total planned COVID vaccine deliveries for 2022.

Shares of the company were down nearly 8% after the bell.

Novavax has delivered 31 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, a small fraction of the 2 billion shots it plans to send around the world in 2022.

It also posted a near 78% drop in grant revenue to $99 million from the U.S. government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Sales of Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, brought in $586 million in the quarter ended March 31, while the company earned $19 million through royalties and adjuvant sales to its licensing partners including Serum Institute of India.

Despite the slow start to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries for the year, Novavax said it continues to forecast total revenue of $4 billion to $5 billion for 2022.

The company also said it plans to initiate a late-stage study to test its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years by the third quarter.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular