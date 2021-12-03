Novavax: Well-Funded Biotech May Hit Vaccine Gold

After discovery of the omicron strain of COVID-19, vaccine manufacturers are at the forefront of investor discussions again. One longshot in this horserace is Novavax (NVAX), a 34-year-old late-stage biotech company.

For most of its history, the company has been developing experimental vaccines for Ebola, flu, respiratory syncytial viruses, and other infectious diseases. Since the COVID pandemic, the company has redirected research efforts towards developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

NVAX received substantial amount of research funding by the U.S. government in 2020 totaling $1.6 billion. While the three more famous vaccines have made it to market successfully, Novavax is still working through the regulatory process.

I am neutral on NVAX due the uncertainty of regulatory approvals, however the company funded well enough to support any lengthy delays. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Novavax Technology

The advantage of Novavax's vaccine is that it uses a well-established protein subunit vaccine technology that may likely address the concerns of the segment of the population have shown vaccine hesitancy over the current mRNA technology. The company claims its potential vaccine may provide far less side effects than the mRNA vaccines in use today.

Subunit vaccines are based on a portion of the infectious agent rather than utilizing the entire virus, either dead or live-attenuated. A subunit vaccine usually contains a protein, a carbohydrate, or a combination of both.

Because they contain only a portion of the pathogen, subunit vaccines typically have fewer side effects and can be given to a wider group of people, including those with compromised immune systems and chronic health conditions.

For those interested in a deep-dive look at the status of the clinical trials and company pipeline, the most recent investor presentation does a thorough job of updating investors on the company’s progress

Combination Vaccine

NVAX had already developed a flu vaccine that was largely completed by 2020. By also creating an presumably effective COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced on September 8 that it was developing a combination COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine.

The announcement stated it is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials regarding the combo vaccine. NVAX apparently has a first-mover advantage in the industry for this type of product.

Financials

The company is essentially pre-revenue with insignificant revenues coming from government contracts, grants and royalties. The company is well capitalized due do a mix of public and private funding.

Along with its large 2020 funding, the company raised $565 million through an equity offering in 2021. Cash and investments as of September 9 stood at $1.9 billion. The company is expected to spend over $2 billion in R&D during this year.

Key Risk Factors

Although the company has made great progress in developing effective vaccines, the regulatory and commercial success of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate remains inconclusive and uncertain.

Regulatory approval is of course required to produce a successful vaccine. Even though positive data has been reported from all three phases of the clinical trials, final development is still ongoing.

Even if the vaccine is approved, large-scale manufacturing will have to be successful in order to commercialize the product to the company’s expectations.

Valuation

Many analysts think NVAX's vaccine will be approved by regulators around the world and result in large-scale profits in 2022. However, the level of profitability is uncertain with earnings per share estimates for 2022 ranging from $13.89 to $49.20. Revenue estimates are also widely dispersed ranging from $3.0 billion to $7.95 billion.

The financial results for Novavax will likely be volatile and hard to predict as well as the stock price. The end game will likely be an acquisition by a large pharmaceutical company. NVAX’s $12.1-billion market cap is a bite-sized chunk for $304-billion market cap Pfizer (PFE) or $417-billion market cap Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, NVAX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. At $249.67, the average NVAX price target implies 56.1% upside potential.

