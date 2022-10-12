Novavax: Prototype NVX-CoV2373 Achieves Pre-specified Immunologic Endpoint In PREVENT-19 Trial

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported data from the phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307. PREVENT-19 data in both adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 through 17 showed the prototype Novavax COVID-19 vaccine achieved its pre-specified immunologic endpoint, the company said. Study 307 met its primary endpoint, showing that three lots of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine tested as a heterologous booster induced consistent immune responses in previously vaccinated adults aged 18 to 49, the company added.

"These data further demonstrate the consistent immunogenicity and safety profile of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, regardless of previous vaccine history. These data are an early indication that our vaccine may be effective against variants such as Omicron," said Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax.

