Novavax: Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Now Approved For Use In Adolescents In Japan

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine received expanded manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17. Nuvaxovid was previously approved in Japan for individuals aged 18 and older.

The company has partnered with Takeda to develop, manufacture, and distribute Nuvaxovid in Japan. Novavax licensed and transferred its manufacturing technologies and is supplying the Matrix-M adjuvant to enable Takeda to manufacture the vaccine at its facility.

Separately, Novavax announced the Australian Therapeutic Goods Agency has granted expanded approval for provisional registration of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 to adolescents aged 12 through 17. The company's sponsor in Australia is Biocelect Pty. Ltd.

