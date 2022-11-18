Markets
NVAX

Novavax: Health Canada Approves Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine As Adult Booster

November 18, 2022 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that Health Canada has granted expanded authorization for Nuvaxovid for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 caused by SARS-CoV-2 as a homologous booster in adults aged 18 and older. The company said the expanded authorization was based on data from a phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa and from the Prevent-19 phase 3 trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico.

Health Canada previously authorized Nuvaxovid as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.