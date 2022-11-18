Novavax: Health Canada Approves Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine As Adult Booster

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that Health Canada has granted expanded authorization for Nuvaxovid for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 caused by SARS-CoV-2 as a homologous booster in adults aged 18 and older. The company said the expanded authorization was based on data from a phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa and from the Prevent-19 phase 3 trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico.

Health Canada previously authorized Nuvaxovid as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022.

