Novavax: COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Expanded Provisional Approval In New Zealand For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced the New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17. New Zealand previously granted provisional approval for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and for use as a booster in July 2022. The company noted that Nuvaxovid is New Zealand's only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

In the 12 through 17 year-old population, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorization in India, the European Union, Australia, Japan, and Thailand.

