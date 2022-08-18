Markets
NVAX

Novavax: COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Expanded Provisional Approval In New Zealand For Adolescents

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced the New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17. New Zealand previously granted provisional approval for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and for use as a booster in July 2022. The company noted that Nuvaxovid is New Zealand's only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

In the 12 through 17 year-old population, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorization in India, the European Union, Australia, Japan, and Thailand.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular