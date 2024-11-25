News & Insights

Stocks

Novatti Group’s Ownership Concentration Highlights Key Investors

November 25, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Novatti Group Ltd.’s latest report reveals that the top 20 holders account for a significant 87.84% of the company’s total issued capital, with Sealex Pty Ltd leading the pack at 16.75%. This concentrated ownership structure may signal a strong influence of major shareholders in the company’s strategic decisions, which is essential information for potential investors.

For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTTIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.