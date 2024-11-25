Novatti Group’s Ownership Concentration Highlights Key Investors

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd.’s latest report reveals that the top 20 holders account for a significant 87.84% of the company’s total issued capital, with Sealex Pty Ltd leading the pack at 16.75%. This concentrated ownership structure may signal a strong influence of major shareholders in the company’s strategic decisions, which is essential information for potential investors.

