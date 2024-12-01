Novatti Group’s Director Expands Stake with New Shares

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. announced a significant change in the securities held by Director Peter Pawlowitsch, who has acquired 6,539,224 fully paid ordinary shares and options exercisable at $0.064 each, expiring in December 2027. This acquisition, valued at $261,568.96, reflects a strategic move in the company’s leadership investment, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock performance.

