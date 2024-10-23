News & Insights

Novatti Group’s Capital Raising and Share Issue Update

October 23, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has successfully completed the first tranche of its capital raising by issuing 50.6 million shares at $0.04 each, raising $2 million. This move is part of a larger effort to raise up to $9.4 million, with an entitlement offer set to begin on November 1, 2024. The company is also offering incentives to convertible noteholders to accelerate their conversion into shares.

