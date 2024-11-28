Novatti Group Sees Shift in Shareholding by Brayter

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Novatti Group Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by Brayter Limited. The voting power of Brayter Limited has decreased from 11.48% to 9.68%, while maintaining the same number of shares. This shift could signal potential changes in investor strategies or company dynamics, capturing the attention of market watchers.
For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.