Novatti Group Sees Shift in Shareholding by Brayter

November 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by Brayter Limited. The voting power of Brayter Limited has decreased from 11.48% to 9.68%, while maintaining the same number of shares. This shift could signal potential changes in investor strategies or company dynamics, capturing the attention of market watchers.

For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

