Novatti Group Ltd. Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Novatti Group Ltd. has announced its upcoming hybrid Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate either online or in person in Melbourne. The company encourages shareholders to vote via proxy or register for an online account with Automic to facilitate smooth participation. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and discuss business-related queries.

