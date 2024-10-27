News & Insights

Stocks

Novatti Group Ltd. Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has announced its upcoming hybrid Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate either online or in person in Melbourne. The company encourages shareholders to vote via proxy or register for an online account with Automic to facilitate smooth participation. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and discuss business-related queries.

For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTTIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.