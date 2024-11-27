Novatti Group Limited Announces New Share Quotation

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has announced the quotation of 68,077,096 fully paid ordinary shares and the same number of options expiring in December 2027 on the ASX. This move follows previous transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and investor interest. Such developments could attract attention from investors looking for emerging opportunities in the financial sector.

