Novatti Group to Issue New Securities Options

October 23, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has announced a new issuance of 90,118,784 listed options, each exercisable at $0.04 and expiring on December 31, 2027. This move is part of a broader strategy to raise capital through a securities placement. The proposed issue date for these options is set for December 5, 2024.

