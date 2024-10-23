Novatti Group to Issue New Securities Options

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has announced a new issuance of 90,118,784 listed options, each exercisable at $0.04 and expiring on December 31, 2027. This move is part of a broader strategy to raise capital through a securities placement. The proposed issue date for these options is set for December 5, 2024.

For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.