Novatti Group Completes Entitlement Offer and Eyes Further Growth

Novatti Group Limited has successfully completed its partially underwritten entitlement offer, raising $284,416 through the issuance of new shares and attaching options. The offer, designed to enhance the company’s financial standing and support its growth, involved the issuance of over 7 million new shares and options. The company continues to aim for further capital raising and shareholder approval is being sought for additional placements.

