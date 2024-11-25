Novatti Group Completes Entitlement Offer and Eyes Further Growth

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Novatti Group Limited has successfully completed its partially underwritten entitlement offer, raising $284,416 through the issuance of new shares and attaching options. The offer, designed to enhance the company’s financial standing and support its growth, involved the issuance of over 7 million new shares and options. The company continues to aim for further capital raising and shareholder approval is being sought for additional placements.
For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.