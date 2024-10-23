Novatti Group Announces New Securities Quotation

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has announced the upcoming quotation of over 50 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in their strategic financial operations. This development is anticipated to attract interest from investors keen on exploring opportunities within the financial technology sector.

