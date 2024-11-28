News & Insights

Novatti Group Achieves Unanimous Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. As a leading fintech, Novatti continues to empower businesses globally with innovative payment solutions. Investors are encouraged to stay updated with company developments through their online platforms.

