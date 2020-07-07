Novator Partners buys majority stake in Colombia's Avantel

US Markets

British private equity investment firm Novator Partners has bought a majority stake in Colombia's Avantel and launched a restructuring of the business, the South American telecommunications company said on Tuesday.

Avantel, which offers internet and mobile phone services, closed 2019 with 2.3 million clients, equivalent to around 3.5% of the 66.2 million service users in Colombia, according to statistics from the Andean country's ministry of information, technology and communication.

A value for the deal was not disclosed.

Colombia's mobile phone market is dominated by Claro, followed by Movistar, Tigo, Avantel, ETB and Virgin.

