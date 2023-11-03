News & Insights

US Markets

Novatek chief says U.S. sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 are a sign of our professionalism

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

November 03, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM, said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against its future liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG 2 were an "estimate of our professionalism".

He also said that Qatar, Russia and the United States will be able to meet future global LNG demand.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.