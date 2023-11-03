Novatek chief says U.S. sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 are a sign of our professionalism

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM, said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against its future liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG 2 were an "estimate of our professionalism".

He also said that Qatar, Russia and the United States will be able to meet future global LNG demand.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

