Novartis's Sandoz generics unit buying Aspen's Japanese operations

Novartis' Sandoz generic drug unit is buying Aspen's Japanese operations for an initial payment of 300 million euros ($330.60 million) to expand in the world's third-biggest generic medicines market, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Sandoz has also agreed, upon certain conditions being fulfilled after closing, to pay deferred consideration not expected to exceed 100 million euros, the company said in a statement.

