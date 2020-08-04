NOVN

Novartis's Kymriah meets endpoint in follicular lymphoma trial

Novartis CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah met its primary endpoint at an interim analysis of a phase-II trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday. [ID:nGNE4ySMhY]

Findings of the ELARA trial will support regulatory submissions, with filing in the United States anticipated in 2021 and in the European Union afterwards, it said.

